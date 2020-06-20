Dartmouth man arrested after gunfire early Saturday

A Dartmouth man has been arrested after Halifax Regional Police received reports about gunfire early Saturday.

In a release, Halifax police say they responded to a complaint near Demetreous and Canso lanes around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Slayter Street a few minutes later. He remains in police custody for weapons-related offences.

Police said they believe three men were involved in the gunfire, but there are no known injuries. The matter is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

