Dartmouth lake closed due to suspected blue-green algae bloom
Lake Micmac is closed to swimming until further notice
People who live near Lake Micmac in Dartmouth, N.S., are going to need to find another place to cool off this summer.
Officials with the Halifax Regional Municipality are encouraging people to avoid swimming in the lake until further notice after a possible blue-green algae bloom was detected. The off-leash dog area of Shubie Park by the lake will also be closed to swimming until further notice.
"Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins during blooms and when these blooms decay, the toxins may be released into the water, posing a risk to people and pets," said a news release from the municipality.
Contact with blue-green algae can lead to skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, according to the release.
"If you have these symptoms, you are advised to seek medical assistance," said the release.
The risk advisory will remain in place until blooms have disappeared and post-bloom tests indicate the water is within safe limits for blue-green algae.
Oakfield Beach closed
On Tuesday afternoon, the municipality said high bacteria levels have closed Oakfield Beach at Grand Lake. It said it will continue to test the water and will announce when the beach reopens.
