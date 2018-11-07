Man, 45, charged in alleged sex assault in Dartmouth

A 45-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing sexual assault charges after an alleged incident involving two girls on the grounds of the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Halifax police were called to the hospital at 9 p.m. Monday after the girls reported being sexually assaulted.

Officers arrested a man in the area a short time later, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The Dartmouth man is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia