Arrest made in murder of Dartmouth man

An arrest has been made in the death of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas, who was found dead in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday.

On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing, 27, who is charged with second-degree murder in Thomas's death.

At 4 p.m. AT, Whynder-Ewing turned himself in to police in Toronto and was arrested, police said in a news release.

Police were called to a home on Braeside Court in Dartmouth early Saturday for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers found Thomas dead inside.

An autopsy later confirmed the death was a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said Thursday that Thomas was shot and that he and Whynder-Ewing knew one another.

MacLeod did not specify the connection between the two men. MacLeod said the killing is not believed to be a random act.

Whynder-Ewing is in custody in Ontario and will be brought to Nova Scotia to appear in provincial court in Halifax at a later date.

