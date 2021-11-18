Halifax police seek man charged with murder in Dartmouth homicide

Halifax Regional Police have obtained a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday.

Police are looking for Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing, 27, who's been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas.

Police were called to a home on Braeside Court in Dartmouth early Saturday for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers found Thomas dead inside. An autopsy later confirmed his death was a homicide.

In a news release Thursday, police said they do not believe Thomas's death was a random act and they are not looking for any other suspects.

