Police arrest suspect in Dartmouth homicide case
Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody in the death of a Dartmouth, N.S., man that has now been ruled a homicide. They do not believe this was a random incident.
The victim was pronounced dead when police arrived at the Elmwood Avenue apartment building just after 11:10 p.m. AT Friday.
An autopsy on Saturday confirmed the death was a homicide.
Halifax Regional Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay from Dartmouth in a news release Saturday night.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020.
