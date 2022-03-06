Police arrest suspect in Dartmouth homicide case

Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody in the death of a Dartmouth, N.S., man that has now been ruled a homicide.

The victim was pronounced dead when police arrived at the Elmwood Avenue apartment building just after 11:10 p.m. AT Friday.

An autopsy on Saturday confirmed the death was a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Charles Patrick Lindsay from Dartmouth in a news release Saturday night.

They do not believe this was a random incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020.

