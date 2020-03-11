Dartmouth basketball team has 2nd straight undefeated season

Dartmouth High School's girls varsity basketball team has proven last year's perfect season wasn't a fluke.

The team is celebrating a provincial championship and a perfect season for a second year in a row. That's 60 games without a single loss.

"Everyone was expecting us to do well and it was kind of on us ... It was a lot of pressure after every game," head coach Marika Williams told CBC's Information Morning.

Even so, she said the players were "really mellow" going into the Nova Scotia high school Division 1 girls basketball championships against Citadel High School on March 8.

Williams could feel her nerves mounting though.

"The problem is just like, what if we lose this last game? Like what do I do? I'm going to have 12 very unhappy girls to deal with," said Williams, who took over as head couch last season.

Marika Williams, left, gave birth to her first child on the first day of the playoffs. (Marika Williams)

She said this season had an entirely different feel than last year because now the team had something to prove and just four of the 10 players from last year returned.

"We're really getting recognized for it and everyone's like, 'Yay, the girls can really do it,'" Williams said. "We're getting a little bit more exposure and a little bit more recognition. Last year was more so the boys because the boys did the same thing."

Dartmouth High's boys team lost only one game this season and was crowned provincial champions in their division.

Williams said this year's victory is all the more sweet now that she's celebrating with her daughter, who was born on the first day of playoffs.

"I think she was a good luck charm," Williams said.

