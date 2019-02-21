15-year-old boy faces weapons charges following Dartmouth High lockdown

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several offences following a weapons complaint at Dartmouth High School on Wednesday.

The youth has been charged with assault with a weapon, threats, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon, Halifax Regional Police said in a release on Thursday.

An imitation handgun was found at the school after students were on lockdown for more than two hours.

Police received a call shortly before 3 p.m. that a boy had threatened another boy with what was believed to be a gun in the area of the high school, police said.

Police were dispatched from multiple divisions, including a crisis negotiator.

The suspect surrendered to police around 5 p.m. and was taken into custody. The students were cleared to leave the school around 5:30 p.m.

The youth will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date, police said.

