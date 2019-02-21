Skip to Main Content
15-year-old boy faces weapons charges following Dartmouth High lockdown
15-year-old boy faces weapons charges following Dartmouth High lockdown

Halifax police said they were called Wednesday afternoon after a teen threatened another boy with what turned out to be an imitation handgun.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were parked outside Dartmouth High School on Wednesday after the school went into lockdown following a weapons complaint. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several offences following a weapons complaint at Dartmouth High School on Wednesday.

The youth has been charged with assault with a weapon, threats, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon, Halifax Regional Police said in a release on Thursday.

An imitation handgun was found at the school after students were on lockdown for more than two hours.

Police received a call shortly before 3 p.m. that a boy had threatened another boy with what was believed to be a gun in the area of the high school, police said.

Police were dispatched from multiple divisions, including a crisis negotiator.

The suspect surrendered to police around 5 p.m. and was taken into custody. The students were cleared to leave the school around 5:30 p.m.

The youth will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date, police said.

