Shots fired into Dartmouth apartment after attempted home invasion

Halifax Regional Police are looking for information after a man in Dartmouth reported someone fired a shot into his apartment moments after a person or group of people tried to force their way inside.

Police were called to Galaxy Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday. They found a 38-year-old man whose unit's window was broken. The man was not injured.

Officers discovered a vehicle with windows damaged by gunfire as well, according to a police news release.

Police haven't released any other details about the incident.

