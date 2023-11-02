Man found dead following Dartmouth apartment fire

A man has been found dead following an early morning fire at an apartment in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax police said in a news release that officers and firefighters were called to the scene on Portland Street around 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

Const. John MacLeod said the fire was contained to a number of apartment units located above a commercial space.

He didn't yet have an age on the victim, who was found in one of the units.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

MORE TOP STORIES