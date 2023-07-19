Family running Dartmouth convenience store eyes development with affordable units

A small family-owned convenience store in Dartmouth's Woodlawn neighbourhood has big development plans.

The Diab family recently submitted a development proposal to the city to turn their convenience store into a low-rise apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor.

Expressway store owners Tony and Peter Diab are looking to build 29 units and they're exploring the possibility of making some or all of the units affordable housing.

"It would be great for the community," said Mike Brownlow, a longtime resident of the neighbourhood and a friend of the Diab family. They're the right people for the job, he added, because of their vested interest in the community, where they've lived and worked for over 30 years.

However, many customers called the news bittersweet because of the prospect of losing a local shop.

Freddy Diab shared this building rendering on Facebook, announcing the family’s plans. Many of the comments on the post were positive. (Zwicker Zareski Architecture and Planning)

"Coming in here is like coming to see your friends," said Kaleigh Seegobin, who has shopped at the store for over 10 years.

Seegobin used to go to the store as a child and teenager. Now, she brings her kids.

Kaleigh Seegobin at the checkout with Peter Diab. She says the Diab family’s kindness stands out to her the most, as a customer and neighbour. (Galen Mcrae/CBC)

"It's just a great family business."

Seegobin said she nearly cried when she learned about the development plan, but now thinks the proposal would benefit the community.

Still, some members of a neighbourhood Facebook group have said they're worried that traffic in the area will get worse.

The existing building is small and sits on a large plot of land at the corner of Day and Woodlawn avenues in Dartmouth. (Zwicker Zareski Architecture and Planning)

Seegobin said she was "a little bit" concerned about the traffic problem, but the need to create more housing was paramount.

Development plans

The family said it has worked with planners and architects on a design that's community-oriented.

"We did put in a lot of effort into designing something that's tasteful and to scale in the community," said Freddy Diab, Tony's son.

The proposed building is four storeys. The ground floor would have a 4,000-square-foot commercial space. That's where customers say they hope the Expressway store would be housed.

As part of the proposal process, a traffic assessment and community engagement sessions will take place.

An artist rendering of the proposed building's main entrance. (Zwicker Zareski Architecture and Planning)

Freddy said his family is looking into whether some or all of the units would be affordable housing.

"If we can expand some commercial space … and provide affordable units in a good community, there's just no negative for us."

Freddy said they were interested in developing the property to make better use of the land where the current store stands. It would be a way to continue the family's community legacy after Tony and Peter retire, he said.

'More than a store'

Customers say Expressway is a place where the community comes together to socialize and watch Family Feud and hockey games.

"It's more than a store," Brownlow said. "It feels really nice."

The corner of Woodlawn and Day avenues has been home to convenience stores for over 50 years. (Robert Short/CBC)

The Diab family has held charity events at the store for groups including the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They also say they've made a number of donations to various causes, including a local school.

Longtime neighbour Donna Smith said it would be an honour to live in one of the units, calling dibs in a Facebook post.

"They're just fantastic human beings," she said.

Peter Diab at a charity event years ago. (Submitted)

The Diab family moved to Woodlawn over 30 years ago. Tony's parents came to Canada from Lebanon in the 1970s, fleeing civil war.

When asked why so many customers have faith in their development plans, Freddy said it was a little secret.

"We treat people the way we want to be treated."

