Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Dartmouth fair

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder following the stabbing of an 18-year-old man at the East Coast Amusements fair in Dartmouth last week.

Police say the boy was arrested after he turned himself in at police headquarters in Halifax the next morning.

He is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date.

He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said at the time of the stabbing that the man had sustained life-threatening injuries. There have been no updates on his condition.

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who knows more about what happened. Tips can be shared directly with police at 902-490-5020 and with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

