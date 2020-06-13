Police search for Jaguar SUV driver after Dartmouth collision, erratic driving

Halifax police are looking for the driver of a white Jaguar who sped through a red light and hit parked cars before running away.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, Halifax Regional Police responded after a citizen reported an erratic driver in a white SUV near the intersection of Main and Major streets in Dartmouth.

While en route, a police officer saw a vehicle matching the description on Main Street travelling fast without its lights on.

Police say the officer saw the vehicle, a Jaguar F-Pace SUV, run a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Hartlen Avenue where it almost collided with another car.

The officer activated his lights and sirens and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The SUV's driver refused to pull over and turned onto Caledonia Road. The officer then saw the vehicle turn onto Paul David Court, which is a dead end.

When the officer caught up, he saw that the driver had collided with two parked vehicles. Witnesses said that the man driving the SUV had already fled.

The vehicle, which police said was a rental, was recovered.

Patrol members tried to find the driver with the help of a canine, but he was not found.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES