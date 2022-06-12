Death of man in Dartmouth early Saturday ruled a homicide
The death of a man found at a residence in Dartmouth on Saturday has been ruled a homicide.
Victim identified as Nelson Tyrelle Beals, 34
The death of a man found at Viscaya Place in Dartmouth on Saturday has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
The man has been identified as 34-year-old Nelson Tyrelle Beals, according to a news release Sunday from Halifax police.
Police responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on Viscaya Place around 2:08 a.m. AT Saturday.
They found a man dead with injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds, the release said.
Police are asking that anyone with information about this homicide or video from the area between 1 a.m and 2 a.m. to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
