Death of man in Dartmouth early Saturday ruled a homicide

The death of a man found at Viscaya Place in Dartmouth on Saturday has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Nelson Tyrelle Beals, according to a news release Sunday from Halifax police.

Police responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on Viscaya Place around 2:08 a.m. AT Saturday.

They found a man dead with injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds, the release said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this homicide or video from the area between 1 a.m and 2 a.m. to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

