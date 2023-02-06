Dartmouth death considered suspicious, police say

Halifax Regional Police say they believe the death of a 36-year-old man in Dartmouth is suspicious and they're turning to the public for help with the investigation.

Police were called to Lahey Road on Saturday night about a shooting at 11: 20 p.m.

Once police arrived, according to a news release, "Officers located a man outside of a residence who had been shot. A 36-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene."

It's not clear from the release if the man who had been shot is the 36-year-old or another person who was injured.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducted an autopsy on Monday and police say, "Further updates will be provided when available."

Police want to speak with anyone who knows what happened and anyone with photos or videos from the area. They can be reached at 902-490-5020.

