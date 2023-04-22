Garden for cancer survivors in Dartmouth vandalized in 'senseless' act

The Daffodil Garden for Cancer Survivors in Dartmouth, N.S., has been vandalized, says the couple who created it.

Approximately 6,600 daffodils were planted in the fall of 2020 by Jim Edgar and his wife, Judie, who are cancer survivors.

"It's just senseless," Jim Edgar said Saturday. "I don't like to use swear words for how I feel about it, but you can well imagine what they would be."

Daffodils are symbols of strength, courage and hope for those living with cancer. "This is a place that was created to give hope to people," Edgar said.

The garden took more than two years and $73,000 to build . The Edgars raised money online and received grants from CN Rail, the provincial government and 11 city councillors.

Since the vandalism, there has been an outpouring of support from politicians, community members and cancer survivors, Edgar said.

"Cancer actually connects people," he said. "I mean some of the stories we hear about, their journeys and what they've gone through. It's very heartwarming."

Jim Edgar, who created the garden with his wife Judie, says someone trampled flowers and pulled them out of the ground. (Courtesy of Judie Edgar )

Edgar says hundreds of volunteers have helped plant 30,000 daffodil bulbs since the garden was created.

He said the flowers that were destroyed won't bloom this year, but they have more plantings planned in the coming weeks.

"I guess we'll just have to wait for next year," he said.

