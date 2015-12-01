Dartmouth crash suspect charged with impaired driving for 3rd time in 6 months

An 18-year-old man who faces charges in a serious crash in Dartmouth, N.S., that left two people with life-threatening injuries over the weekend is scheduled to face a bail hearing Tuesday.

This is the third time Brandon James Crombie has been charged with impaired driving in six months.

The most recent incident relates to a crash on Highway 111 in Dartmouth near the Portland street exit.

Police said they got multiple calls about a red Mazda travelling on the wrong side of Highway 111 late Saturday afternoon.

Moments later, police were told the Mazda had collided with a blue Hyundai sedan. A man and woman in the Hyundai were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no update on their condition on Monday.

Police arrested Crombie, alleging he was the person who drove the Mazda.

They charged him with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Another driver told CBC she narrowly avoided being struck head-on by the red Mazda moments before the crash.

Police allege Crombie drove impaired two other times. He faces charges of driving while impaired and having a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit for an incident on Aug. 4, and for an incident on Nov. 7.

Judge Ted Tax presided over a bail review for Crombie on Monday afternoon, where Crombie appeared by video. After a discussion with his counsel, the court scheduled a hearing for Tuesday morning.

