Dartmouth church to house overnight, emergency winter shelter for men

The province says an emergency shelter for homeless men will open next month in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a news release issued Thursday, the province said the shelter will operate only during the evening and overnight hours. It will be located at Christ Church at 61 Dundas St.

The announcement is in addition to a shelter announced two months ago for Halifax.

The group 902 ManUp will provide staffing and support services. The non-profit volunteer organization will provide on-site staff to connect clients to community-based services that could include access to housing supports, social workers and harm-reduction assistance.

The province said that as a result of community concerns, the new shelter will have perimeter security and set closing hours.

MORE TOP STORIES