New emergency winter shelters to open in Dartmouth, Amherst

The province says an emergency shelter for homeless men will open next month in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a news release issued Thursday, the province said the shelter will operate only during the evening and overnight hours. It will be located at Christ Church at 61 Dundas St.

The announcement is in addition to a shelter announced two months ago for Halifax.

The group 902 ManUp will provide staffing and support services. The non-profit volunteer organization will provide on-site staff to connect clients to community-based services that could include access to housing supports, social workers and harm-reduction assistance.

The province said that as a result of community concerns, the new shelter will have perimeter security and set closing hours.

Amherst emergency shelter

Meanwhile, the province announced Friday that it is providing $360,000 in funding for a new emergency shelter for Cumberland County.

A media release said the project is being done in partnership with municipal governments and community organizations.

The shelter is scheduled to open in early December at the Crossroads Community Church at 155 Church St. in Amherst, the news release said.

The shelter will provide 20 beds for all genders and will operate as an evening and overnight shelter until April 30.

Staffing and support services will be provided by the Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association, also known as Cornerstone.

