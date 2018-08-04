Dartmouth bouncer escapes serious injury after shooting Friday night

A bouncer at a Dartmouth bar escaped serious injury after being shot in the back Friday night.

Halifax police said the man was outside the The Ship Victory Bar on Windmill Road when he encountered a group of people smashing up a vehicle and heard gunshots.

As he attempted to leave, he was shot in the back, police said in a news release.

They got to the scene at 11:49 p.m. and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with non-life threatening injuries and released.

The suspects, all men, fled the area and no arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

