Dartmouth man arrested after stealing car, hitting 2 people

A Dartmouth man was arrested Tuesday night in Bridgewater after two people were hurt in an incident that started inside the Atlantic Superstore on Davison Drive.

The Bridgewater Police Service were called to the store around 9 p.m. for a call of a vehicle theft and hit and run.

"He stole vehicle keys from a customer of the Superstore and then went out in the parking lot and stole her vehicle," said Deputy Chief Danny MacPhee. "He then struck her and her adult son while he was trying to flee in the stolen vehicle from the parking lot."

MacPhee said the woman and her son were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Car abandoned near store

The man who took the vehicle did not drive far as the vehicle was found abandoned one street over from the grocery store.

He was arrested when he returned to the Superstore a short time later.

"It was definitely a chaotic scene that our members were called to," said MacPhee. "That's one of the busiest locations in town."

The man arrested is facing numerous charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous driving, mischief and failure to stop after an accident.

