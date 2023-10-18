Truro man wanted on province-wide warrant charged with attempted murder

A man from Truro, N.S., still on the run in the wake of an alleged shooting is now facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, police say.

Colchester County RCMP said in a release Wednesday that investigators obtained a province-wide search warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and multiple other charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers were called to a Brookfield motel Sunday evening after reports of potential shots, but upon arrival found an empty crime scene, police said.

Shortly afterwards, the RCMP said it received another call, and learned a man had fired a shot at a 29-year-old woman standing outside her vehicle, but a 30-year-old passenger inside was injured instead.

She suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries, said police, while the woman outside the vehicle was not injured.

Later that night, police determined both women were at a Truro hospital, and identified Jackson, known to both victims, as the suspect.

RCMP officers were at the Sunrise Motel in Brookfield, N.S., on Monday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

On Monday, police seized his vehicle after finding it on Arthur Street in Truro, RCMP said.

Police described Jackson as five feet 10 inches tall, 205 pounds, with greying hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP said he may be armed and that anyone who sees Jackson should avoid interacting with him and call the police.

Jackson has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1989.

He was convicted of 53 charges over the years including assaults, aggravated assaults, theft, break and enter, impaired driving and uttering threats. His most recent conviction was in April 2020 for firearms offences.

Jackson was due in Truro provincial court next month to face drug charges.

