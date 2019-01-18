Verdict expected today in British sailor's sexual assault trial

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the case of a British sailor accused of sexual assaulting a woman in an alleged gang rape on a military base.

Darren Smalley is accused of sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have occurred in the barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.

Smalley is one of four sailors who were members of the British Royal Navy hockey team, which was in town for a military tournament in 2015.

He did not testify in his own defence. The woman testified that she went to sleep next to a sailor in a bed in the barracks, and when she woke up, naked and face-down, she was being sexually assaulted.

Charges against two of the sailors were eventually dropped. Charges against a third were stayed in September because he was in hospital with a serious infection, but those charges can be reinstituted within one year.

Justice Patrick Duncan was expected to deliver his verdict on Thursday, but "court scheduling issues" prompted him to delay the matter to today.

