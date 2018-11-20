Former used car salesman convicted of fraud accused of stealing rifle

A former used car salesman convicted of fraud last week is now facing a slew of weapons-related charges after a rifle was stolen from a sporting goods store in Lantz, N.S.

Darren Hersh Blumenthal, 50, of Halifax is facing 11 new charges, including theft, unauthorized possession of firearms and possession of a prohibited weapon. Three counts relate to a breach of probation.

RCMP say staff at Hnatiuk's Hunting & Fishing noticed a Czech Small Arms VZ58 Sportster, a restricted firearm, missing on Nov. 6 and reported it to police two days later. The rifle has a five-round magazine and police say the store was open when it was taken.

RCMP Cpl. Jen Clarke said investigators have not yet been able to recover the weapon.

"Any time there's a stolen firearm there are concerns. Obviously we'd like to know the motivation behind the theft and what the purposes intended for it," she said, adding that people with information are asked to contact the RCMP.

Blumenthal was found guilty Nov. 15 of two counts of fraud over $5,000 in a case CBC News investigated in 2016. The judge said he "preyed upon" a young couple who bought a vehicle from him at Great Buys Auto Sales in Lower Sackville in August 2015 when he was the business's general manager.

The business shut down after a repossession company seized at least 19 vehicles in April 2017.

On the same day as the fraud conviction, police arrested Blumenthal at the Law Courts in Halifax on the weapons charges. Todd Ellis, 46, of Lower Sackville was also arrested and is charged with theft and seven weapons-related offences.

Both men spent four days in custody before being released. They're scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17.