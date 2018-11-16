Former Lower Sackville used car salesman found guilty of fraud

A former Lower Sackville, N.S., used car salesman who the judge says "preyed upon" a young couple has been found guilty of two counts of fraud over $5,000 in a case CBC News investigated in 2016.

In his decision, Justice James Chipman had harsh words for Darren Blumenthal, saying his "deliberate and intentional actions resulted in a windfall for him," while damaging the credit and causing great stress to the young couple he defrauded.

Melanie Pottie and her partner, Chris Bezanson, purchased his "dream car" from Great Buys Auto Sales in August 2015. The couple dealt with Blumenthal who was general manager of the business.

They expressed concern about buying such an expensive vehicle but Blumenthal assured them he would buy the car back if they had problems. They purchased a 2013 Subaru BRZ for $33,577.97 with a car loan.

A short time later, Bezanson lost his job and Blumenthal took the car back, agreeing to buy it for $25,000 if the couple would get additional financing to cover the remainder of the loan.

Pottie and Bezanson got an additional $11,500 loan and gave the money to Blumenthal who agreed to pay off their car loan debt. He never did, leaving them to pay for a car they no longer possessed. Meanwhile, Blumenthal resold the car for more than $23,000.

The decision points out that while the bank has written off the original car loan, the couple is still paying off their second $11,500 loan. Pottie is a continuing care assistant and Bezanson is a driver at Autoport.

Justice Chipman said his response to the question of whether Blumenthal is guilty is an "emphatic yes.'

"Their dream car purchase turned into an absolute nightmare scenario," his decision reads.

Great Buys Auto Sales shut down after a repossession company seized at least 19 vehicles in April 2017.