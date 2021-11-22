Man seriously injured in Dartmouth shooting

A man is expected to survive after he was found shot Sunday night in Dartmouth, N.S., Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

Police were called to Roleika Drive near Caledonia Road at 11:19 p.m. There they found an injured man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home. He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

In a news release, police released no information about a possible suspect and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

