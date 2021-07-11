3 charged for weapons possession after incident in Halifax

Three people have been charged following an incident between two motorists near Queen and Sackville streets in Halifax.

Halifax police were on patrol in the area around 7 a.m. Sunday when they were flagged down by a motorist who told them another motorist had pointed a gun at him.

Police stopped a vehicle that the man identified and found a replica handgun, a sensory irritant spray and a prohibited knife.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody.

A 51-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Halifax, each have been charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

They were released from custody. The man is scheduled to appear in a Halifax court on Aug. 30 and the woman on Aug. 31.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and breaching two release orders.

He is being held and is scheduled to appear in Halifax court Monday morning.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said the incident is still being investigated and more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

