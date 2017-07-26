Parole denied for dangerous sexual offender from Nova Scotia

The Parole Board of Canada has once again denied day and full parole to a dangerous offender from Nova Scotia.

William Junior Bird, 62, is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault with a weapon for raping a woman in her Halifax-area home at knifepoint in 2005 after offering to walk her home from a friend's apartment.

"The victim impact statements on file indicate that the victim suffered physical harm but also suffered from psychological effects that left her unable to sleep, or do everyday errands," read the decision from the board.

"The sentencing judge indicated that you have not succeeded in controlling your impulses and your prognosis to do so is poor. He was of the belief you require 24-hour supervision on an intensive basis and expert testimony suggested this will be a lifelong problem."

Bird's history of infractions spans decades. He previously served a six-year federal sentence for sexual assault causing bodily harm after he assaulted a woman 1985, and a nine-year federal sentence for sexual assault with a weapon after assaulting an 83-year-old woman in 1994.

He also has convictions for assault causing bodily harm as well as breaking and entering and theft.

In 2007, Bird was declared a dangerous offender and is banned from owning weapons for the rest of his life.

Denied parole multiple times

The decision took note of Bird's childhood, which included sexual abuse and substance abuse in the home. He was later placed into foster care where he continued to face abuse and neglect.

"You did not complete school and are unable to read or write. You were institutionalized in a psychiatric facility as a teenager and a retirement home as a young adult, as you were unable to live independently," it said, adding that he began using alcohol and drugs at a young age.

The decision also described a "problematic" history of community supervision. It said he was released on day parole during his first sentence, but that was revoked due to him being intoxicated.

There were also three suspensions during his first sentence releases for "deteriorating behaviour." He was never granted parole for his second federal offence and was detained until his warrant expiry date.

In its decision, the board said it has reviewed Bird five times since 2012, denying day and full parole each time.

It said he was transferred to a different institution in 2017 due to "security incidents" in his previous institution. Bird has since been involved "in a number of incidents including difficulties with staff, disobeying rules, suspicions of subculture activity and an altercation with another offender," the board said.

The names of the prisons were redacted in the decision.

'You continue to present an undue risk to society if released'

Since Bird's last parole review, the document said, he has incurred one charge for possession of an unauthorized item. There were also two incidents involving Bird having drug paraphernalia and razor blades in his cell, and another where he was found with three loose pills and altered pens.

He was also hospitalized and rehabilitated for a stroke in August 2020, which led to muscle loss and speech deficits that may impact his ability to gain employment. He can also no longer take sex-drive reducing drugs, "which reports indicate helped mitigate your risk," due to health concerns.

While Bird has completed some programming to reduce his risk factors, "you have been unable to access more services and programming in the past year due to COVID-19, your continued poor institutional behaviour, and your hospitalization for a stroke," the board's decision said.

The decision said several psychological and psychiatric assessments have placed him in the high-moderate risk range for general recidivism and the high risk range for sexual and violent offending.

"It is the board's opinion that you continue to present an undue risk to society if released, and that your release will not contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen," it said.

