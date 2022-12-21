Dangerous person alert sent out for Shelburne County

People in the area of Smiths Lane in Shelburne County's Lower Clarks Harbour are advised by police to seek immediate shelter and lock their doors and windows after a dangerous person alert was issued for Tuesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for an armed suspect: 52-year-old Steven Edward Goreham.

The alert described him as as white man, six feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. It said he was last seen wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt.

Police closed the area around Smiths Lane and are asking members of the public stay away.

If Goreham is spotted, police want people to call 911 and not approach him.

