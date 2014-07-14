Dangerous offender who stabbed neighbour denied parole again

A 50-year-old Halifax man with an explosive temper and a history of extreme violence has been denied release from prison yet again.

Christopher Newhook was declared a dangerous offender 10 years ago and has been serving an indeterminate sentence ever since. He has been subject to regular reviews to see if he should be released.

The latest review came at the end of last month when the Parole Board of Canada determined he was still too high a risk to reoffend violently.

Newhook was arrested in April 2007 for stabbing his neighbour in the head with a knife. The attack came after the neighbour asked Newhook, who had been out in the hall screaming, to keep the noise down.

Newhook had about 50 previous criminal convictions. During his trial, he threatened the Crown prosecutor, saying he wanted to cut off his head. He also threatened a police officer.

In 2014, Newhook was convicted of slashing another inmate in the throat and head in what prison officials described as a premeditated attack. The parole board said Newhook believed his victim had provided information to prison officials that got his library privileges suspended.

In denying both day and full parole, the board wrote: "Your caseworkers are of the opinion that your violence appears to be motivated by either emotional and anger control issues, distorted and rigid thinking, perceptions of persecution and racist attitudes."

As a teen, Newhook had associated with white supremacists. The board noted he tends to keep to himself in prison.

