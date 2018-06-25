Dangerous offender hearing underway for 'narcissist' pedophile

A dangerous offender hearing is underway in Halifax for William Alexander Hart — a 53-year-old convicted pedophile with a long history of convictions.

In provincial court Monday, forensic psychologist Scott Theriault described Hart as an "anti-social narcissist with a personality disorder."

Originally from Pictou County, Hart was a truck driver in the mid-1990s when he was charged and convicted with sexually assaulting boys under the age of 14.

Police said he'd lure them into the cab of his truck and trade money for sex.

Hart was declared a long-term offender in 2001 and sentenced to three years in prison.

He was released in 2004 under a long-term supervision order, but was sent back to prison for 18 months in 2007 for breaching conditions.

He was arrested again in 2015 after he began a relationship with a woman who had young children. One of the conditions of his long-term supervision was that he stay away from children under the age of 16.

The National Parole Board stated at the time that "there is no appropriate program of supervision that would adequately protect society from the risk of you reoffending."

Hart's pedophilia 'isn't necessarily treatable'

If a judge deems Hart a dangerous offender, he will be handed an indeterminate prison sentence.

Theriault told the court Hart's pedophilia "isn't necessarily treatable.".

"We're talking about an individual with an inflated sense of self who feels life's been unfair to him," Theriault said.

Theriault said it's possible for pedophiles to manage their sexual preferences and never offend, but "it becomes problematic" for those like Hart who have psychopathic tendencies.