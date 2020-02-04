Man in custody after dangerous driving incident in Dartmouth

A man from Head of Chezzetcook, N.S., is facing multiple charges after a dangerous driving incident in Dartmouth Sunday morning.

At 4:50 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of two people acting suspiciously in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue, according to a release.

When they arrived, police say a man ran to a nearby truck and left the area at high speed.

Police say other officers in the area tried conducting a traffic stop, but the driver didn't pull over.

Police followed the vehicle to the end of Trinity Avenue, a cul-de-sac. The driver "turned and accelerated toward one of the police vehicles," police say.

The officer had to move the car quickly to avoid being hit, according to the release.

The driver fled the vehicle, which police located a few minutes later on Jackson Road. An officer and a police dog located and arrested the suspect who was hiding in some nearby bushes, the release said.

The man is in custody and facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and failing to stop for a police officer.

Police said they learned the truck had been reported stolen from Chezzetcook. The investigation into that continues, and further charges may come.

