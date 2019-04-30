Dan Kinsella appointed chief of Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police has a new chief.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Council approved the police board's recommendation to appoint Dan Kinsella to the post previously held by Jean-Michel Blais, who retired in April.

Kinsella, who takes over the role on July 1, 2019, is currently the deputy chief of operations for the Hamilton Police Service. Deputy Chief Robin McNeil is the interim chief until Kinsella takes over.

"I look forward to continuing the good work by HRP in diversifying its police services and I'll be an unwavering advocate for the community partners and HRP staff in our efforts to foster trust, confidence and service excellence," Kinsella said in a Halifax Regional Police press release.

Kinsella has more than 32 years of experience "in every facet of policing" with the Hamilton Police Service, the statement said.

"In his role as deputy chief of operations, he oversees investigative services and three patrol divisions. He has acted as the command lead for multi-jurisdictional investigations and led the City of Hamilton Mayor's summit for opioids, safe injection sites, and cannabis legalization," the statement said.

