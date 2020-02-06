Damaged landlines in municipality of Argyle causing dispatch issues for fire department

Some 300 Bell Aliant customers in southwestern Nova Scotia have been without landline phone service for 24 hours, and a local fire department says the problem is affecting how it dispatches help in an emergency.

"It's affecting our call system because we get paged. The landlines and our lines are down," said fire Chief Jason Bourque of the Amiraults Hill/Hubbard's Point fire department in Tusket.

When a local resident dials 911 from their landline, the dispatcher sends out a page to firefighters.

With the lines being down, Bourque said they've had to resort to texting.

"I'm going to say 25 per cent of our members have cellphones that we are able to dispatch out, but the remainder of our members, they expect to get paged via our pagers. And we can't," he said.

"The only way that we're getting dispatched right now is I'll get a text and I have to physically dispatch out from there, so that's taking a big chunk of time out from responding to a call."

Councillor worried for seniors

Guy Surette, a councillor for the Municipality of the District of Argyle, said he's tried unsuccessfully to contact Bell Aliant, the service provider in the area.

"We have a lot of seniors in our area. If somebody grabs their phone, their landline ... to try to get 911, they may panic, not know what to do," said Surette.

"Some of these seniors only use their cellphone when they're going shopping."

Surette said he saw Bell Aliant trucks pull up near the Argyle municipal office in Tusket on Wednesday afternoon.

"They [Bell Aliant workers] were willing to say that the lines have frozen, shorting out," he said.

Surette said he was told by one of the workers on site that they were not locally equipped to do the work required, which may involve pulling out the frozen wires and replacing them, so they will likely be calling trucks from the Halifax area to help.

Restoration could take days: Bell Aliant

Katie Hatfield, a spokesperson for Bell Aliant, told CBC News that an underground cable servicing the Tusket area was extensively damaged by the province's most recent storm, impacting landline and internet services for customers.

"This is a high priority and crews are making good progress with repairs, but it will take a couple days before services are restored to approximately 300 customers. Wireless service was not impacted," said Hatfield.

Bourque said he hopes the situation is handled sooner than later.

"I'm hoping it doesn't take a couple of days. I hope that they can get something up and running as soon as possible," he said.

Surette said companies like Bell Aliant need to do more when it comes to keeping customers informed.

"There has to be accountability. The people at Bell Aliant are certainly not doing their jobs … If it was their mom or dad that was in this situation, wouldn't they want them to know what to do?"

