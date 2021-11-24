Dalhousie University switching to mandatory proof of vaccination for all staff, students

Dalhousie University said Wednesday it will start requiring full proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all faculty, staff and students for the winter term that begins in January.

The university policy had been that people who didn't provide that proof had to use a program called Campus Check to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test twice a week.

But the university said 80 per cent of the people that policy applies to haven't been doing that. Of the roughly 400 people who said they would use the program, about 80 actually did, Dalhousie spokesperson Janet Bryson told CBC News in an email Wednesday.

"While we have been working through compliance measures to increase this percentage, it is one of several factors that have led us to consider a revised approach to the winter term," she said.

The university sent a memo Tuesday to alert people to the change.

Staff could lose their jobs

She said more than 22,000 people on campus have provided proof of full vaccination.

"For those who haven't, the transition to a requirement for proof of full vaccination will start in the coming weeks and continue through the winter term," she said.

She said after that transition, people who don't provide proof of vaccination won't be allowed to join on-campus classes or other activities.

"Employees (faculty/staff) who do not register with Campus Check to provide proof of vaccination, or do not request accommodation, will face disciplinary consequences consistent with the terms of their contracts of employment (including collective agreements) up to and including termination of employment," Bryson said.

Dalhousie said it will issue an update before the winter term starts.

