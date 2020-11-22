Province reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 2 Dalhousie University students test positive

Nova Scotia recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest daily number since May 4.

All 11 cases are in the central health zone. Six of the cases are connected to previous cases and five are under investigation.

There were 1,164 tests completed in Nova Scotia labs on Saturday.

A news release from the province said the number does not include a potential case that was detected at the rapid COVID-19 screening pilot program for bar staff and patrons on Grafton Street in Halifax on Saturday night.

44 known cases

The new cases bring the province's active total to 44 known cases.

Two students at Dalhousie University have tested positive for the virus.

The students live off campus in Halifax and have been isolating, according to a release from the university Sunday.

"The students are studying virtually and are not associated with our residence community," the release said.

The release said Nova Scotia Public Health has not discovered any campus locations where there might have been an exposure.

The university reminded its students that the Halifax area is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, which has been driven by socialization, especially among the 18-35 age group.

The release also reminded students that large gatherings and parties put people at risk.

"Our student community is at increased risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 right now," it said.

Premier Stephen McNeil has announced that residents in the Halifax Regional Municipality will be limited to five people gathering in a close social group without physical distancing beginning Monday. Ten people could gather without physical distancing before Friday's announcement.

Bubble numbers

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported six new cases on Sunday for 77 active cases. It had a single-day record 23 new cases on Saturday. Public Health in New Brunswick is asking anyone who has travelled from Halifax back to N.B. to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days as a result of community spread in Halifax.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Sunday and the province now has 21 active cases. Public Health is providing new guidance to residents in light of Friday's travel-related case of COVID-19 from someone who had been to Nova Scotia. If travel to Nova Scotia is "essential," Newfoundland travellers must follow all Public Health guidelines, limit their close contacts to as few as possible, and avoid large gatherings and crowded public places. When arriving back in Newfoundland and Labrador from Nova Scotia, people should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the first 14 days and during that time should not attend any gatherings, avoid crowded public places, and wear a mask when in contact with anyone outside their household bubble.

P.E.I. last reported one new case Nov. 11. The province has one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

