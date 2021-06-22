Dalhousie mulls building new event centre with arena
Proposed facility would have an NHL-sized ice surface and seating for 900 spectators
Dalhousie University is considering building a new arena and event centre on campus.
The school's board of governors is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and a document obtained by CBC News indicates the board is expected to vote at that meeting on whether to build the complex.
The document suggests the facility could be built on the same site as the old Dalhousie arena that was torn down in 2012.
The site is currently a parking lot with an entrance from South Street.
The proposed Dalhousie Event Centre would have an NHL-sized ice surface and seating for 900 spectators, according to the document. The complex would come with its own physiotherapy clinic and flooring that would allow it to be used for multiple events, including convocation ceremonies, exams and conferences.
Since the old rink was demolished, the Dalhousie's men's and women's hockey teams have had to play their games at the Halifax Forum.
If a decision is made to move forward with the new complex, it would be immediately communicated to university stakeholders.
The targeted opening date for the proposed facility is the fall of 2023.
The documents did not show how much the new arena would cost to build.
