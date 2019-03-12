Thief steals $30K microscope from Dalhousie University lab

Someone has stolen a pricey microscope from a Dalhousie University lab.

Halifax police are asking for the public's assistance to track down the ZeissAxioLab A1 FL-LED microscope, worth $30,000.

It was stolen, along with a laptop computer, on Feb. 29 between between 7:45 p.m. and 10 p.m., police said in a news release.

The theft occurred at a lab in the Life Sciences Building at Dalhousie University

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips App.

