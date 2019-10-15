This grad had an epic reaction when he finally earned his degree

When Baron Longley heard his name called at Dalhousie University's fall convocation last week, he didn't wait to leave the stage to start celebrating.

A video of the ceremony shows Longley, who received a bachelor of management from the Halifax university, shouting for joy and wrapping the university's interim president, Teri Balser, in a long, swaying hug.

"It felt like a surreal moment," Longley told CBC's Information Morning. "The second [the diploma] touched my hand, it felt like a whole weight lifted off my shoulders."

It was a long road for the 25-year-old who arrived in Halifax in 2014 from the Bahamas. He'd abandoned a degree in biochemistry and decided to study management.

But schoolwork didn't come easily to Longley.

Despite studying at the library until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. some days, he was barely passing his exams. Soon, his grades started to plummet and he was kicked out.

Defeated, Longley returned home to the Bahamas to figure out his next move.

He learned he needed to write special exams to rejoin his classmates, but when he took the tests, he failed by just a few percentage points.

"I went to the office and sat in front of the director, the deans and had to plead my case. It was like court, and still I came up unsuccessful and had to sit out the rest of that year," he said.

"It was rough because the majority of that time I spent thinking about where my future was going."

All the while, Longley's parents encouraged their youngest son not to give up.

"The thing I always try to impress upon him is you don't want to quit with your degree because it's going to be something that later on — I don't care how successful you become — you're going to be thinking, 'I should have done that,'" said Basil Longley, who travelled to Halifax last week to watch his son graduate.

Longley was eventually accepted back into Dalhousie in the fall of 2016 — and this time he had a plan.

"My mindset was that I wasn't going to let school get the best of me. I got a second chance. No matter how hard the classes were, I'm going to find a way to pass it," he said.

So as soon as he left class for the day, he'd head to the library to review his notes and test himself to see if he'd retained the information. When it came time to write exams, Longley began studying two or three weeks in advance.

"That pressure and that burden on the back of my mind ... stayed with me up until I got that degree in hand," he said.

When Longley accepted his diploma last Tuesday, one of the loudest voices cheering him on was from his mom, Carolyn Longley.

"I was overwhelmed, extremely excited. I was just screaming and jumping," she said. "I am so proud and very happy that he was able to achieve this milestone."

Longley wants to become an entrepreneur and plans to pursue his passions for clothing design and music.

Even now, a week after graduation, he said it's hard to believe he can call himself a university graduate.

He watches the video on repeat to remind himself it's real.

"It touches my heart each time. It is a constant reminder of like, 'Wow, this actually happened,'" he said.

