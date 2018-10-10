New $64M engineering and architecture facilities open at Dal

Dalhousie University celebrated the opening of two new architecture and engineering buildings Wednesday, a $64-million project on the school's downtown Halifax campus.

The facilities on the Sexton campus were paid for by $32 million from the federal government and $32 million in donations from some of the region's biggest corporations, including $10 million from energy conglomerate Emera and $1.5 million from Irving Oil.

One of the new buildings is officially named the Emera IDEA Building. Other donations included $2.5 million from Micco Companies and Clearwater, $3 million from businessman Lukas Lundin and $6 million from engineering school alumnus entrepreneur Richard Murray.

Murray's donation was announced Wednesday. The new Design Building is being named after him.

The project was kick-started with a $1 million donation from Marjorie Lindsay in the name of her late husband, the Halifax developer John Lindsay. Treasury Board president Scott Brison acknowledged the contribution in his remarks at the grand opening celebration.

"Marjorie said at the beginning, 'I think something big is going to come from this.' Well Marjorie this is big," Brison told the crowd in the 450-seat Irving Oil auditorium, which is part of the new Design Building.

Entrepeneur Richard Murray received applause Wednesday following the announcement he is donating $6 million towards the project. (Paul Withers/CBC)

The project includes two new academic buildings, advanced technology and design labs, state-of-the-art engineering facilities and innovation incubator work spaces.

Brison used the event to dub Halifax "the world's new startup capital." Premier Stephen McNeil said the Sexton campus revitalization project will help drive a spirit of entrepreneurship in Nova Scotia.

"I do not believe we have too many universities," McNeil said in his remarks.

The province did not contribute to the project.

Dalhousie president Richard Florizone acknowledged the role of former Emera CEO Chris Huskilson. Emera had already committed $1 million to the engineering school, but Huskilson told Florizone Dal was thinking "too small." Emera eventually donated $10 million.

'We will basically be living here'

Corporations were not the only donors. A portion of student fees contributed about $7 million toward the cost of the revitilization project.

But the final results were worth it, said Sierra Sparks, a third-year electrical engineering student.

"With all this expansion, there's a lot more space for us to work actually on this campus rather than go off campus between classes. We can stay on campus. It's really nice to see how the faculty and the community has really come together."

Architecture student Katie Kirkpatrick said the new study space and laboratories will help students and faculty better collaborate.

"We will basically be living here. This building becomes our home and it becomes the place where every idea we have is tested," Kirkpatrick said.