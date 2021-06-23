Dalhousie board of governors approves new arena complex

The board of governors at Dalhousie University has approved plans for a new arena complex.

The facility will be called the Dalhousie Event Centre and will be built at 1246 LeMarchant St., the same spot as the old Dalhousie arena that was torn down in 2012.

"I am most appreciative of the board of governors support of this important initiative that will have a lasting impact on our campus and broader community," said Tim Maloney, Dalhousie's director of athletics, in a memo posted on the university website.

"The Dalhousie Event Centre will be a home for Tigers of all stripes and the addition of a multi-use facility will offer significant potential for those valued members of our greater Halifax community as well."

The centre would house an arena that would have an alternate floor surface so the venue could be used for other events or activities. (Dalhousie University)

The new facility will come with an NHL-sized ice surface and seating for 900 spectators, an alternate floor surface, a new home for the Dalhousie Physiotherapy Clinic and event spaces with catering capabilities.

The school's website says designs will be developed in the coming months and will be sent out for an external design-build competition.

The budget for the project has not yet been set and the university says more information will be shared on the project website in the coming months, including opportunities for engagement and a public showcase of plans.

"Health and wellness is a vital priority for Dalhousie and this new centre will provide a tremendous opportunity to not only promote and enhance student well-being but also for all members of our community," said Maloney.

The building will be located on LeMarchant Street at the location where the Memorial Arena was torn down in 2012. (CBC)

Dalhousie's men's and women's hockey teams have been travelling to the Halifax Forum to play their games.

The new complex is set to open in the fall of 2023.

