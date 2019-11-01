Booze is back at Dalhousie University's student-run bars

The two bars run by the Dalhousie Student Union are once again allowed to serve alcohol after two weeks of negotiations smoothed out a dispute between the union and Dalhousie University.

As of Friday, the Grawood pub on the Studley campus and the T-Room on the Sexton campus are once again able to sell alcohol.

The university stopped the bars from serving booze two weeks ago after it discovered the union was not following the school's alcohol policies, said Ivan Joseph, the vice-provost of student affairs at the Halifax university.

He said there were problems with the paperwork the university requires from the union. For example, some forms either weren't filled out or were filled out improperly. As well, in some cases, it was unclear what bartenders had the proper certifications to tend bar.

'Now, we can move forward,' says university official

The student union has agreed to fix the problems and follow the school's regulations.

"It was never a matter of them not being able to do the job, it was a matter of we needed you to do these things and they've agreed to them formally in a signed letter," said Joseph. "Now, we can move forward."

The student union is losing some of its bar services though. The university has taken over services for licensed on-campus events hosted by student societies, university faculties and departments at the Halifax campuses. The school will also look after bar services for special events.

In a news release, the student union said it "is enthusiastic to have spaces to socialize safely and responsibly available to their membership."

