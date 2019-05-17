Dalhousie plans to partner with Abu Dhabi University

The faculty of health at Dalhousie University is launching a partnership with a university in the United Arab Emirates that will allow undergrad students to work on research projects together.

"There's ample evidence that shows that students who have had exposure or international experiences gain confidence and competence," said Tanya Packer, assistant dean of international partnerships at the faculty of health.

"This is one way we can give that to our students."

Packer said students in Dalhousie's medical imaging and health promotion programs will collaborate on their final projects with students in Abu Dhabi University's public health program.

"They'll work on the projects together, they'll be supervised jointly by faculty in both places," she said, adding it will allow students to work together virtually without leaving their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packer said there is no money committed to the project yet, which relies on a memorandum of understanding between the two universities.

She said Abu Dhabi University is looking to develop its professional health-care training programs, which is one of many reasons to work with the institution.

The reasons behind the partnership

She described the university as innovative and committed to diversity.

"They have a very international student body already, so it's a good partner for us," she said.

Packer said the two universities might eventually organize faculty and student exchanges, and tackle major research projects together, but those are still just ideas.

"We're modest in starting out. We want to build a strong foundation and a relationship," she said.

Packer notes that Arabic is the third most spoken language in Nova Scotia, and that learning about health practices in an Arab country can be applicable when treating Nova Scotia patients.

