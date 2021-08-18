Dalhousie University, CUPE to resume negotiations next week

Dalhousie University and CUPE are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday as a strike involving part-time instructors and teaching assistants stretches into Day 10.

The university says Nov. 2 and 3 have been set aside for talks.

CUPE Local 3912 has about 1,500 members at Dalhousie. They are looking for a wage increase.

The union has been bargaining with Dalhousie's board of governors since November 2020.

Dalhousie teaching assistants are paid $24 per hour. The union says teaching assistants at Western University are paid double that amount.

The university has remained open but classes taught by CUPE members have been suspended.

