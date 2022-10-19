Dalhousie University teaching assistants go on strike

Teaching assistants at Dalhousie University went on strike Wednesday.

CUPE Local 3912 says the strike also includes some instructors, markers and demonstrators.

The two sides are at an impasse over a pay raise, which union members haven't received since 2019.

Dalhousie teachers' assistants are paid $24 per hour. By comparison, the union says a teachers' assistant at Western University is paid double that amount.

Dalhousie University says details of its final offer, which the union rejected, will be posted on its website Wednesday morning.

Campus remains open for students, but classes taught by CUPE instructors will be suspended.

The university said in a news release students should watch for information from their instructors or faculty about how their courses may be affected.

