Police arrest 2 people, issue 96 tickets at street party near Dalhousie campus

Halifax Regional Police arrested two people and issued nearly 100 tickets at an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax on Sunday.

Police estimate there were, at peak, about 3,000 people at the party, which started around noon AT Sunday and was broken up by police later that evening. Police stayed on the scene into the early morning hours.

In an email release Tuesday, police said they arrested an 18-year-old for assaulting an officer, and seized a replica firearm and sensory irritant.

He is facing multiple charges, including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting another man in the crowd.

Police also issued 93 summary offence tickets under the Liquor Control Act, three under the Motor Vehicle Act, and issued one driving suspension.

"As was seen last year, many participants were intoxicated, climbing trees, damaging property, causing disturbances and fights were occurring within the large crowd," the release said.

Neighbours call for a public meeting over street parties near Dalhousie campus Police made arrests and handed out tickets during a rowdy homecoming-related street party on Sunday. Caitlin Lees lives in the party zone with her family. She is part of a group of households asking for a public meeting with the city's mayor, police chief, and Dalhousie's president.

The street parties have been an ongoing problem in the area of Larch, Jennings and Preston streets, for several years.

Last month, Dalhousie and the Halifax Regional Municipality announced the creation of a joint task force to respond to these "unsanctioned street gatherings."

But residents living in the area said this year's street party still got well out of hand. On Monday, some penned a joint letter calling for a public meeting with the mayor, police chief, and the Dalhousie University president.

In an emailed statement from Halifax Regional Municipality on Tuesday, spokesperson Brynn Budden said there will be a meeting Wednesday between representatives of the university and the municipality, including police.

The broader task force will meet later in the month to discuss how to deal with street parties, Budden said, including "identifying future opportunities to hear directly from community members."

