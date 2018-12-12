Dalhousie prof Stan Kutcher named to Senate

Stan Kutcher, a noted expert in child mental health, has been named one of Canada's newest senators.

The psychiatry professor is the Sun Life Financial Chair in Adolescent Mental Health at Dalhousie University in Halifax. He was one of four new senators announced Wednesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Kutcher joins new senators from Yukon, Ontario and the Northwest Territories as the latest additions to the Red Chamber.

These latest appointments bring the number of senators to the maximum of 105. It's the first time in eight years the senate has had a full complement of members.