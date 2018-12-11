Report on slavery, racism at Dalhousie calls for apology, reparations

A panel that has spent the last 3½ years exploring Dalhousie University's history of racism and links to slavery has issued its final report, calling for an apology from the Halifax school, a provincial memorial of the slave trade and other forms of reparation.

The panel aimed to find out more about the man from whom Dalhousie University derived its name, George Ramsay.

Ramsay, the ninth Earl of Dalhousie, who was also known as Lord Dalhousie, was known to be pro-slavery and made disparaging remarks about Black Refugees from the War of 1812 who settled in Nova Scotia.

In the report, the panel urges the university to apologize to Nova Scotia's black community, in particular those who are descendents of the Black Refugees of the War of 1812, who faced social and economic exclusion when they arrived in Nova Scotia after fighting for the British in the war.

The recommendation includes specific wording to be included in the apology: "We are sorry for the university's and its founder's connections to slavery and for the anti-black racism that continues to occur at Dalhousie University and throughout the province."

The report also asks Dalhousie's board of governors to encourage all levels of government in the province to apologize for anti-black racism, and to request that the province create a slave-trade memorial, as well as a plaque or other commemoration acknowledging the role the West Indies trade played in the economies of the region.

"The work that went into researching the project and writing the report was hard labour, but it was a labour of love, underscored by a deep commitment to racial justice," wrote the report's lead author and the panel chair, Afua Cooper.

"The challenge now is for the university to implement the recommendations we put forward here."

Other recommendations include:

Naming and renaming rooms, buildings, streets, parks and gardens on campus and in the city and province after people of African descent.

Establishing awards and scholarships to honour black people.

Commissioning art on the black experience in Nova Scotia and an exhibit on slavery on the history of the Black Refugees.

Ensuring first-year students are exposed to Dalhousie's connection to slavery and history of racism.

Creating the Gabriel Hall Centre for the Study of Slavery and Abolition.

Establishing financial support for black Nova Scotian students at Dalhousie.

Increasing recruitment and retention of black faculty and staff in positions of importance.

Building stronger connections between the university and black Nova Scotian communities.

Over the course of their research, panellists delved into Lord Dalhousie and the school's links to slavery and racism at museums and archives in Nova Scotia, Ottawa, Edinburgh and London.

Dalhousie was the first university in Canada to explore its past connections with slavery, although others have since launched their own inquiries.

