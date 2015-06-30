Dalhousie medical school adds 16 new seats specifically for N.S. students

The Nova Scotia government is funding the creation of 16 new seats at Dalhousie University's medical school specifically for students from the province.

Four of the seats will be in place for the coming school year. The remaining 12 will be added next year.

The provincial Health Department says the seats will be used to recruit students from rural areas as well as students from Indigenous and African-Nova Scotian communities.

The hope is that by recruiting local students, they'll be more likely to stay and practise in the province. Dalhousie's goal is that 50 per cent of its graduates will opt for family medicine.

Once in place, there will be 94 seats at Dalhousie medical school in total. This is the first time since 2008 the school has added seats.

