Dalhousie's Marion McCain building under evacuation order

Dalhousie University's security office has issued an immediate evacuation order for the Marion McCain Arts and Social Sciences building.

The order was sent to faculty and students shortly before 9:30 a.m. this morning.

The university said on Twitter the problem is "mechanical," and a notice categorized the alert as "severe."

Halifax Regional Police said they are not involved.

Those in the building were told to leave immediately and also told to:

Close but not lock doors

Not use elevators

Turn off all electronics

Help those with disabilities who may not be able to get out on their own

If no one is around to help, people are advised to call 911.

An update is expected at noon.

